Hidalgo County deputy constable facing assault charges

A deputy constable with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is out on bond after he was arrested on assault charges over the weekend.

Jail records show Edgar Eduardo Acevedo was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Sunday on charges of assault causes bodily injury and assault of a peace officer. The charges were issued by the McAllen Police Department, and records show Acevedo was released from jail on Sunday on a $7,000 bond.

Channel 5 News reached out to the office of Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable Celestino Avila, who confirmed Acevedo was a deputy constable at his precinct. Avila added that Acevedo is still employed, and an internal investigation is underway.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request on Monday for details of Acevedo’s arrest.