Hidalgo County sheriff: Infected persons who refuse to stay home to face criminal consequences

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced on Thursday that anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus and doesn’t quarantine could face charges.

"If you're caught violating these orders you will be subject to additional criminal penalties if you are caught out and about," Guerra said.

Guerra says officers can find out if a person who is on the streets tested positive by contact tracing.

He explains that officers could pull someone over if the officer recognizes them from previously serving them a control order.

Guerra added that because law enforcement is assisting the health department in issuing the control orders, they are not in violation of HIPPA privacy guidelines.

