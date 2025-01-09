Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrest two juveniles accused of robbing teen at gunpoint

Two juvenile suspects were arrested in Mission for allegedly robbing two other juveniles and discharging gun fire.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1400 block of Kansas Street in rural Mission in reference to a male limping in the street and claiming he had been shot.

The sheriff's office said responding deputies were told a 16-year-old male had been assaulted and shot at by two other juveniles at a nearby residence.

One of the victims reported the two suspects stole their cell phones and approximately $200 in cash. The suspects also fired shots at the two victims, but neither were injured by the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said during the investigation, deputies recovered a 9mm handgun, spent casings and other evidence related to the crime. Both juvenile suspects were arrested on the charge of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.