Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office increases reward for information in fatal shooting of a teen

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Yocelin Rodriguez was shot and killed near San Juan on March 5 at the intersection of South Veterans Boulevard and Hall Acres Road near San Juan.

Rodriguez reportedly was leaving a party after getting into an argument with a group of men.

Authorities say a witness reporter someone inside a dark-colored, lifted newer model Dodge Ram truck shot Rodriguez.

Authorities are now offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Those with any information are urged to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.