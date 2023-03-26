Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office increases reward for information in fatal shooting of a teen
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.
Yocelin Rodriguez was shot and killed near San Juan on March 5 at the intersection of South Veterans Boulevard and Hall Acres Road near San Juan.
Rodriguez reportedly was leaving a party after getting into an argument with a group of men.
Authorities say a witness reporter someone inside a dark-colored, lifted newer model Dodge Ram truck shot Rodriguez.
Authorities are now offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Those with any information are urged to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
