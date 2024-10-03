Hidalgo County woman searching for missing pony

Maria Cristina Quilantan-Diaz said she feels like a part of herself is missing because her four legged companion is nowhere to be found.

“It’s lonely because he is not here,” Quilantan-Diaz said.

Quilantan-Diaz's 8-year-old pony, Chulo, went missing earlier this month in the Mission-Alton area, she said.

“I hope he is safe,” Quilantan-Diaz said. “I hope the coyote didn't get him or kill him or injure him. I hope no one stole him."

Quilantan-Diaz thinks Chulo may have escaped from his fenced off pasture after being spooked by dogs.

“There is a new subdivision and they have a lot of pit bulls, and many times they are loose,” Quilantan-Diaz said. “So I know many times they chase him around because he is small."

Diaz and her husband filed a report with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for a missing pony last week. They said they’ve exhausted their resources tirelessly searching.

“We asked the neighbors, we flew a drone, we passed out flyers to the schools,” Quilantan-Diaz said.

Chulo is more than just a pony to Quilantan-Diaz, which is why she's working so hard to find him.

“He was my baby. Chulo was my baby, my therapy companion, my walking companion,” Quilantan-Diaz said.

Quilantan-Diaz is offering a $1,000 reward for Chulo’s return. Those with any information as to his whereabouts are urged to call Quilantan-Diaz at 956-341-3792.

Watch the video above for the full story.