Hidalgo ISD principal arrested on charge of tampering with a witness, police say

By: Christian von Preysing, Dianté Marigny, Rudy Mireles, Kristine Galvan, Dina Herrera-Garza

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A principal and the former athletic director for the Hidalgo Independent School District were arrested Friday, police said.

Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Rafael Tinoco was taken into custody on campus at around 3:30 p.m., Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said.

At around 10:13 p.m. Friday, Rodriguez confirmed the district’s former athletic director — Monty Stumbaugh — was also arrested.

Court records show Tinoco was charged with tampering with a witness and that his bond was set at $10,000.

Stumbaugh is expected to be arraigned Saturday. On Monday, Stumbaugh confirmed to Channel 5 News he stepped down from his role with the district.

The arrests come after the district conducted an investigation into Stumbaugh following a complaint from a parent.

On March 8, Channel 5 News received the following statement from Hidalgo ISD:

“Last week, Hidalgo Independent School District administration received a complaint from a parent and student from Hidalgo Early College High School with allegations against the athletic director. Following district protocol, the employee was sent home while an investigation was conducted. Upon further review of the alleged incident, the employee was allowed to return to work this week, as they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

HISD remains focused on the academic and social well-being of its students and is committed to ensuring a positive and successful experience for all student athletes.”

Channel 5 News reached out to the district on Friday and a spokesperson said they're cooperating with the investigation.