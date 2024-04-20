Hidalgo ISD voters to decide on $25.5 million bond elections
Next week, voters with the Hidalgo Independent School District will start to decide on two separate bonds for $25.5 million in new facilities.
Proposition A calls for $23 million to build a new technical training center, and a new barn for agriculture classes.
Proposition B calls for $2.5 million for new athletic facilities.
If both bond propositions are approved by voters, the Hidalgo ISD tax rate in 2025 would go from $1.20 for every $100 of property value to $1.23 per $100.
It’s the same tax rate from 2023.
Election Day is Saturday, May 4.
Early voting begins Monday, April 22. More information on the bond elections are available online.
