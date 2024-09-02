HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment

There's a lot of change for high school football teams across the Rio Grande Valley this year.

The UIL did a lot of shifting and adjusting to the districts here in the RGV. Channel 5 sports’ Bella Michaels spoke to several football coaches across the Valley, and breaks down what the realignment means for Valley football.

Watch the video above for the full story.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW SHOW