WATCH: Valley High School Football Preview Show

The Channel 5 Sports team is getting you ready for the 2024 high school football season with the Valley High School Football Preview Show.

Catch exclusive interviews, features and predictions to let you know who will be the Valley's best in 2024 on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KRGV-TV.

The show will be streamed on the KRGV Sports Facebook page and in this article.

Valley High School Football Preview Show is supported by Agua Dental.

Can't see the video? Click here.