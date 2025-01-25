Hundreds of cold-stunned turtles recovering at Sea Turtle Inc.
Over 350 turtles have been rescued since Tuesday following an arctic blast that stunned the turtles.
The turtles are recovering at Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island.
Turtles become cold-stunned when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees.
In a social media post, Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said the turtles are being treated in the facility’s bathrooms and even the hallways.
Sea Turtle Inc. is still open to the public, Knight said.
According to Knight, it is unclear by when the turtles will be released. If temperatures continue to warm up, Knight said, the turtles could be released by Saturday, Jan. 25, or Sunday, Jan. 26.
