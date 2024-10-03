‘I can’t do anything:’ Family of Alamo man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting seeking answers

A 56-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot on Monday by officers with the Alamo Police Department.

Irlanda Castellanos spoke with Channel 5 News and identified the man as her husband, Eladio Garcia.

As previously reported, officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to a “disturbance in progress” at the 300 block of East Crockett Avenue Monday at around 2:40 a.m.

According to police, a suspect — now identified as Garcia — attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, and “directed his vehicle toward the officer” who had warned him to stop the vehicle, leading to the shooting.

Castellanos said her husband sustained injuries to his face in the shooting.

“I can't see him, I can't get information, I can't touch him. I can't do anything,” Castellanos said.

Castellanos told Channel 5 News she and her husband are separated. She was arguing with him at her home in Alamo early Monday morning when police arrived. She said both of them got in their cars to leave.

According to Castellanos, Garcia was trying to leave, but police ordered him to stop driving. She claims he tried to pull into a parking spot when a police officer fired.

“They didn't give him a chance to park the car,” Castellanos said. “They said 'don't move, don't move, don't move.' He moved a little, that’s when they shot him. At no point did he go toward the officer. At no point was the officer's life in danger."

The Alamo Police Department provided the following statement in connection with the officer-involved shooting.”

“The officer gave clear warnings to stop or deadly force would be used. The suspect failed to comply and drove toward the officer, prompting the officer to discharge his service weapon."

Hidalgo County criminal case records show Garcia appeared in court twice in August on separate charges of assault causes bodily injury to a family member, terroristic threat of a family or household member, and criminal mischief.

Garcia's daughter, Erika, said she’s still trying to get information from police regarding the shooting.

“They were just telling us, ‘it's under investigation. We can't tell you anything,’" Erika said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Rangers — the agency investigating the officer-involved shooting — and was told the investigation is ongoing.

