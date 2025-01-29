ICE conducts 'targeted operations' in the Valley
Related Story
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Channel 5 News on Sunday that they are "conducting enhanced targeted operations" in the Rio Grande Valley.
According to ICE spokesperson Adelina Pruneda, they are enforcing U.S. immigration law and preserving public safety and national security "by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."
ICE released the full statement below:
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners including DEA and CBP began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Rio Grande Valley to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."
ICE said in a social media post they've made 956-immigration arrests across the country and 554 detainers lodged on Sunday.
The Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed to Channel 5 News on Sunday they assisted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with "targeted enforcement actions" in several cities.
These cities included Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Brownsville and McAllen.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
-
San Benito woman 'living in fear' over reports of mass deportations
-
Former USS John F. Kennedy heading to Brownsville for its final journey
-
Mexican authorities respond to reports of Border Patrol agents shot at in...
-
Former Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy sentenced in drug trafficking scheme
Sports Video
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...