ICE conducts 'targeted operations' in the Valley

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Channel 5 News on Sunday that they are "conducting enhanced targeted operations" in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to ICE spokesperson Adelina Pruneda, they are enforcing U.S. immigration law and preserving public safety and national security "by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

ICE released the full statement below:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners including DEA and CBP began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Rio Grande Valley to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

ICE said in a social media post they've made 956-immigration arrests across the country and 554 detainers lodged on Sunday.

The Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed to Channel 5 News on Sunday they assisted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with "targeted enforcement actions" in several cities.

These cities included Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Brownsville and McAllen.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.