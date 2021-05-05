Increase in organ donors brings hope for those on transplant waiting list

More than 200 people are on a waiting list for an organ at one hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. It can take years to find a match, and in some cases, patients die waiting.

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), DHR Health in the Valley has a waiting list of at least 227 candidates for a trans-lace; but say the number of people waiting is much high because many choose to go to Houston or Dallas.

“Twenty people die everyday because there wasn’t a transplant available for them,” Edwina Garza with TOSA. “Hispanics, minorities, we are the ones who are waiting for transplants.”

But things are changing. Garza said the latest numbers show the Valley is getting more organ donors than ever; more than 50% of the population in Cameron County has signed up to donate.