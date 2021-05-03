'Everybody deserves a second chance': Edinburg woman to donate kidney to childhood friend

An Edinburg man received the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday thanks to a childhood friend.

Joseph Ramirez was expecting a day at home with his best friend. But when he came outside, he was met with a caravan of cars, blaring horns, signs, and screaming. Then, he found out the reason behind the celebration: His best friend was donating her kidney to him.

After finding out she was a match, it was a no brainer for best friend Lina Ramirez.

"Everybody deserves a second chance,” Lina said.

Joseph was so overwhelmed it was hard for him to speak, but he was able to make his gratitude clear.

"It has been nerve-wracking since I started dialysis,” Joseph said. “We were in the process of finding a kidney transplant, she told me we were going to find out next week."

"She tested and she ended up being a match and I'm very appreciative of what she's doing for me."

Celebrating with the family was the Edinburg Fire Department, police department, and even the mayor.

Joseph Ramirez will be getting married later this year, and thanks to the transplant, there are no barriers for the wedding.