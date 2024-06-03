Insurance agent: Now’s the time to get covered for hurricane season
Hurricane Season is here, and if you’re a homeowner, now is the time to take a look at your home insurance policy.
Not all policies cover wind, hail and flooding. If you don't check, you might be stuck paying the bill if there is a storm that damages your home.
Flood insurance is a separate policy for everyone, and you don't want to wait to sign up.
“There is a 30-day waiting period [for flood insurance] so you will have to wait,” Montalvo Insurance agent Ramon Montalvo said. “If you want coverage, just come in and understand that it won't be immediate."
If there is a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, FEMA will pause flood policies not yet in effect.
So if you want to get covered, now is the time to do it.
