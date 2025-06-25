x

Jury selected for trial of Border Patrol agent charged with sexual assault

By: Stefany Rosales

The trial for a Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent accused of sexual assault will start on Tuesday, court records indicate.

A jury was selected Monday in the trial of Juan Jose Olivares.

According to an indictment, Olivares was accused of sexual assault by a woman in 2019.

The woman was identified as a Border Patrol agent.

Olivares was arrested in connection with the investigation by the Brownsville Police Department in 2023. He has been out on a $65,000 bond since his initial arrest. 

Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for comment on Olivares' employment and arrest. They responded saying they "do not comment on matters involving ongoing litigation."

