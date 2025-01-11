Lady Panthers hold first practice of the season

By: Daniella Hernandez

WESLACO, Texas -- The reining 6A State Softball Champions, the Weslaco Lady Panthers held their first practice of the season today.

The Lady Panthers getting back to work on their new turf field. It's a new team but it consists of filling in positions as they look to replace the seniors that are gone from last season. This season the Lady Panthers still have the same goal in mind.

Senior outfielder Lola Reyes says, "The goal is definitely to go at least three rounds deep and work from there. We just want to work hard and not put our minds on State right away and get deep in the playoffs."