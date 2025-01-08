Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen operating as warming center
Due to the drop in temperatures this week, Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley announced their Harlingen location will operate as a warming center.
The warming center is open to everyone in need, not just the homeless.
Families who want to stay there for at least a night can do so after going through a screening.
“We just want to make sure that they're not stressed about the weather and that they come in here and feel confident in our abilities to provide them that service,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Victor Rivera said.
Those who decide to head to the warming center, located at 514 S E St. in Harlingen, should bring a blanket and any medication they might need.
