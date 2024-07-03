Loaves & Fishes in Harlingen transitioning into a warming station
A shelter for the homeless in Harlingen is transitioning into a warming station for the public.
The Loaves and Fishes street outreach team is canvassing the city to let the public know the shelter will be used as a warming station to help out as many people as possible.
The warming station will open on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
The warming station will be open for everyone, and those planning to go are asked to bring your own blankets and medications.
Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen is accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing.
Information on how to donate is available online.
