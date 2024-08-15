Made in the 956: Christian's Cookie House in Harlingen

Many of people love to enjoy a sweet treat, and it's even more sweet when they're home-made.

There's a cookie shop in Harlingen known for making a tasty and unique dessert. It all started with a young man who was diagnosed with Autism.

Like many people during the pandemic in 2020, Christian Torres and his family found themselves at home trying to find something to do.

That's when his father came up with an idea.

"My husband is like make some cookies, I said I don't know how to make cookies, I don't know how to make them very well," Christian's mom, Lauri Torres said.

Then eventually Lauri decided to get Christian into the mix. Together, they created Christian's Cookie House.

"She got the idea and said, 'Christian, you know what? Instead of eating the cookies, why don't you come here and learn how to make them.' She saw this as an opportunity for me to learn a new skill in case times got tough in the future," Christian said.

Lauri thought this would also be a really great way to help Christian learn important life skills.

"I kinda saw this as an opportunity for him to learn how to use a scale, how to do math conversions, kinda like problem and things like that, just to keep him occupied," Lauri said.

Christian also saw it as a chance to learn something new. This also put Laurie's mind at ease, knowing her son could support himself.

"I wanted Christian to have an opportunity to expand on something different. That if he did decide to go to college and didn't have money," Lauri said.

That's how it all started, but these aren't your typical cookies.

"My favorite part is using my creativity into the cookies. Like whatever stuff we have in the pantry, I threw them into the cookies when they make them," Christian said.

Christian uses his creativity to make unique, one of a kind cookies. He experiments with flavors like Krispy Kreme, cookies and cream and even one called Scooby Snax.

"His mind was just evolving in all these creations and all of these flavors, and I'm like go for it," Lauri said.

Christian and his family deliver their cookies across the Rio Grande Valley. They call it 'cookie cruising,' selling their cookies to businesses or dropping them off for customers.

He also hopes this helps others learn about inclusion, helping people understand that anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it, despite their disability.