Man arrested for allegedly robbing convenience store in Starr County
Related Story
The Starr County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Thursday.
Deputies were dispatched to Mr. Nava's Convenience Store in Falcon Heights. Employees said an armed male subject, identified as 18-year-old Elijah Whitehead, pointed a handgun in their direction and demanded money.
The sheriff's office said Whitehead fled the scene into the brush area after obtaining the money. U.S. Border Patrol later found and detained Whitehead.
Two other individuals, identified as 20-year-old Alfredo Sanchez and 20-year-old Izabella Marroquin, were also arrested at the scene on separate and unrelated charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
The Starr County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Thursday. Deputies were dispatched... More >>
News Video
-
Valley organization raising awareness on Alzheimer's disease with upcoming event
-
Monte Alto ISD appoints Dr. Filomena Leo as interim-superintendent
-
Valley elections officials urge voters to keep their information updated
-
Brownsville police arrest three individuals on drug charges
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office: Three people arrested after failed traffic stop leads...
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1