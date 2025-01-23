Matamoros building temporary migrant shelter
The Mexican city of Matamoros announced on Tuesday they are preparing a temporary migrant shelter in case people are deported from the United States.
The shelter is being built in the Pedro Salazar Maldonado Stadium, and will offer rest areas, sanitary services and medical care.
“This space will provide safety and comfort, ensuring visitors' well-being during their stay,” the city said in a social media post. “A joint effort to provide them with the necessary support on their return.”
A completion date on the shelter was not immediately available.
