Matamoros COVID-19 Checkpoints

The state of Tamaulipas recently set up coronavirus checkpoints at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tamaulipas law enforcement officers set up checkpoints near the bridges that connect Brownsville and Matamoros on May 16. They stop all motorists who enter Mexico as part of a strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Officers check the temperature of everyone who crosses the border and remind travelers to wear face masks. They also enforce new travel restrictions, which prohibit more than two people from traveling in the same vehicle and limit the number of cars on the road.

Tamaulipas also prohibits children and anyone older than 60 years old from crossing the border.

