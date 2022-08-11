Matamoros heads to Little League World Series
Related Story
MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August.
They'll be representing Mexico after a dramatic 3-2 win over Tijuana in the Mexico Region Final.
Click on the video above for more on this year's Matamoros ballclub.
News
MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August. They'll be... More >>
News Video
-
Residents elect new mayor in Palmhurst, unofficial election results show
-
Neighbor reacts after Palmhurst police arrest man accused of shooting, killing two...
-
DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after crash north of Weslaco
-
Update: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody, Donna police say
-
Los Fresnos enacts water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan