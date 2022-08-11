x

Matamoros heads to Little League World Series

MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August.

They'll be representing Mexico after a dramatic 3-2 win over Tijuana in the Mexico Region Final.
