Mayor Addresses Death of Valley Sailor

WESLACO - It’s been a difficult week for Virginia Hernandez-Lozano who lost her youngest son, Noe Hernandez.

He’s one of the seven sailors who died aboard the U.S.S. Fitzgerald when it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel.

Hernandez-Lozano said she was both a mother and father figure for her children. She said he loves her children equally, but Hernandez was her baby.

"As a mother, I don't think my son has left me. I know he's in heaven, but I know he's going to continue watching over me as he always has," Hernandez-Lozano said.

Related Story: JROTC Instructor: Fallen Service Member Had Drive

The fallen hero’s mother said she supported her son wholeheartedly when he decided to enlist. According to her, Hernandez started admiring the men and women that served our country at a young age.

She said her son understood what it meant to wear his uniform.

Hernandez-Lozano said she never liked knowing when her son was on his way home. Instead, she preferred he surprise her.

She said that made every homecoming a special memory.