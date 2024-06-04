McAllen Resident Sets New Christmas Fantasia Record

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley man continues celebrating the holidays by decorating his home to another level.

McAllen resident Corbit Sparks said he usually begins decorating for Christmas in September.

“This year, I knew I was going to miss a few weekends, so I ended up starting in August,” he said.

Last year, Sparks placed 48,000 lights on his home located at 1916 Jefferson Avenue in McAllen. This year he said he managed to place 65,000 lights.

This is Spark’s sixth year of the McAllen Christmas fantasia.

“It all started year ago when my little one asked me why I didn’t decorate my truck for Christmas. And I thought, ‘Well, I can do that,’” he said. “So I started decorating my truck and I ran out of room on the truck, so I moved in to the house.”

However, Spark’s truck is still part of the unique Christmas display.

“I have no neighbors that are upset with it. They’ve been very good… They come out and enjoy the lights as well,” he said.

For Sparks, this annual tradition is more than lights and music.

“This is Christmas. I mean the joy that I bring to these kids, the smiles,” he said. “I think it’s amazing when I come out here and I see the smiles, not just on the little kids but on adults and everything. I bring a little happiness to this world.”

Sparks added he’s willing to continue to light up the McAllen sky every year.

“Good Lord willing, I’ll keep doing it as long as my health holds. If I’m able to go, I’ll keep putting up the show,” he said.

The McAllen Christmas Fantasia will last until Dec. 30.