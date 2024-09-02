McAllen airport considering $160 million expansion project

The McAllen International Airport is looking to expand and add more parking space in the coming years.

A recent study done by a company contracted by the city found that more people are using the airport, and space inside the terminal is getting tight.

In recent years, the airport has added three airlines with four destinations.

“The need in the terminal for the passengers, as they come through and travel out and back, that the space is there for efficient travel,” McAllen international Airport Administrator Jeremey Santoscoy said.

A funding plan for the proposed $160 million expansion project is expected to be shared at a public meeting in September.

If approved, work could start in 2027.