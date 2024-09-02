McAllen airport considering $160 million expansion project
Related Story
The McAllen International Airport is looking to expand and add more parking space in the coming years.
A recent study done by a company contracted by the city found that more people are using the airport, and space inside the terminal is getting tight.
In recent years, the airport has added three airlines with four destinations.
“The need in the terminal for the passengers, as they come through and travel out and back, that the space is there for efficient travel,” McAllen international Airport Administrator Jeremey Santoscoy said.
A funding plan for the proposed $160 million expansion project is expected to be shared at a public meeting in September.
If approved, work could start in 2027.
News
The McAllen International Airport is looking to expand and add more parking space in the coming years. A recent... More >>
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Heavy metals in tampons
-
Photographer’s Perspective: A front row seat to Friday night football
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New device helping patients diagnosed with dystonia
-
Dove hunt organized for Rio Grande Valley veterans
-
McAllen teen celebrates first anniversary of community library he created
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
-
Week 1 Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
-
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
-
HS Football Preview Show: Valley coaches react to UIL realignment