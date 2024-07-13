McAllen police hold moment of silence in honor of officers killed in July 2020 shooting

McAllen police radios went silent for 38 seconds on Thursday afternoon in honor of two officers killed in a July 2020 shooting.

The moment of silence for officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez was held on the fourth anniversary of their deaths.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 officers shot and killed in south McAllen

Both officers were killed on July 11, 2020, while responding to a domestic disturbance at the 3500 Block of Queta Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.

The suspect later died after turning the weapon on himself.

The 38 seconds of silence represents the sum of the day the officers were killed, according to a news release.

The legacy of both officers is cemented in the city, which renamed its community network center after both officers.