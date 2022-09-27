x

McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High School

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

Three male subjects, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday in connection with an assault investigation at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

Achiles Barroso, 17, Angel Saldivar, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred on campus Friday, according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.

Bond was set at $5,000 each.

Online records show Barroso and Saldivar have since been released from Hidalgo County jail. 

Sharyland ISD wasn't immediately available for a statement on the incident. 

