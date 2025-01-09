McAllen Public Library offering donated winter clothing to teens

The McAllen Public Library is helping teens stay warm in this weather.

The library is offering free winter clothes as part of their Teen Essential Shelf.

The shelf is an area where teens can grab free personal care items that are donated by the community.

The library said there’s a big need for warm clothes.

“This is for 6th through 12th graders so they can come in and grab what they need for the winter, it's just starting to get really cold so it’s right on time,” McAllen Public Library Teen Services Supervisor Nicole January said.

Channel 5 News was told the shelf received more than 350 winter clothing donations. Everything was cleaned before being put on the shelf.