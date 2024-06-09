Mercedes Fire Victims Receive Donation
MERCEDES – A family in Mercedes received much needed help thanks to a generous CHANNEL 5 NEWS viewer.
Back in July, there was an early morning house fire in Mercedes that destroyed everything they owned.
The family received more than $1,000 that will specifically benefit the youngest two members of the family.
The soon-to-be high school senior said they are so grateful for the donation.
“I feel really grateful that somebody stepped up and donated us these nice gifts. I really appreciate it,” said Mario Rodriguez. “ My family has been through a lot and I feel like this can help us step up a little bit more, and gain stuff that we lost. I just hope my grandma also gains something that she lost which is something bigger – a house that was given by my dad and all her sons and daughters and I appreciate it. Thank you.”
The family said they will spend the next few weeks before the start of the school year, trying to rebuild what they lost.
