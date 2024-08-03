Mexican Government on Alert for Stolen Radioactive Device

PROGRESO – Customs and Border Protection is on alert at international bridges for a nuclear device stolen in Mexico Tuesday.

The government of Nuevo Leon reports a nuclear densometer was stolen from a vehicle owned by Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.

The driver of the vehicle was getting food when the device was stolen, according to a statement from the Nuevo Leon government.

"The incorrect use of the device can cause damages to the environment," said the Mexican government statement. "As well as the health of whoever hits, breaks or manipulates the device."

CBP said it has procedures and equipment in place to detect and prevent such devices.

"CBP is cognizant of the reported theft and continues to maintain strict vigilance at our Laredo Field Office ports of entry," said the agency.