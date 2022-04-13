Mexican truckers block Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Gov. Abbott's inspection order

Truckers on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge blocked northbound lanes on Monday to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced commercial vehicle inspections order.

Truck drivers said Monday they’re tired of waiting for days in a miles-long line that stretches as far as the Reynosa airport.

One trucker told Channel 5 News he had been in line since Friday.

Last week, the governor ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles coming into Texas from Mexico, a move aimed at stopping the smuggling of migrants, drugs and other contraband.

The directive comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the May 23 ending of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID-19 concerns.

