Beto O'Rourke to address Abbott's DPS directive in McAllen

KRGV File Photo

Beto O'Rourke will be in the Valley on Tuesday to address Gov. Greg Abbott's directive for enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles at the border.

O'Rourke is expected to hold a press conference in McAllen at 11:30 a.m.

Last week, the governor ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles coming into Texas from Mexico, a move aimed at stopping the smuggling of migrants, drugs and other contraband. The directive comes after the Biden administration announced the May 23 ending of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID-19 concerns.

RELATED: Dems push back against Abbott's directive for enhanced commercial vehicle inspections at the border

In a statement, O'Rourke said the directive is "hurting the Texas economy, exacerbating supply chain disruptions, and harming small businesses by causing incredibly long wait times for trucks at international bridges."