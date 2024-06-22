x

Mission CISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

Mission CISD Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez is on paid administrative leave following a Monday school board meeting.

The school board has yet to say why the decision was made.

Perez was first named superintendent of the district in July 2018.

Sharon Roberts, Mission CISD’s deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will serve as the acting superintendent. 

The Mission CISD Board of Trustees is set to have a special meeting Friday at noon to discuss naming an interim superintendent. 

