Monte Alto ISD superintendent remains in place following school board meeting

No action was taken Thursday during a special called meeting with the Monte Alto ISD Board of Trustees regarding the employment of district Superintendent Isaac Rodriguez.

“So Dr. Rodriguez is the superintendent,” Monte Alto ISD attorney Benjamin Castillo told Channel 5 News.

At the meeting, the school board discussed Rodriguez’s performance, contract and employment status in executive session.

“We cannot discuss those items because they are sensitive, personnel items,” Castillo said.

Rodriguez attended Thursday's meeting and declined to comment to Channel 5 News.