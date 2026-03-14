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Morning Weather 3-12-26

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Thursday, March 12, 2026: Breezy and nice...
Thursday, March 12, 2026: Breezy and nice day with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 Thursday, March 12, 2026 9:34:00 AM CDT March 12, 2026
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