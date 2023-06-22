Mrs. Baird's matching bread sales with RGV Food Bank donations

Mrs. Baird's is pledging to donate a loaf of bread to the RGV Food Bank for every loaf that is sold on Tuesday in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We are pledging to donate up to 10,000 loaves of fresh bread to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley because we know there's a need in the summer time," Shane Sumrow said.

The bread company makes this pledge every year to fight hunger across Texas. The people running the food bank say they feed about 76,000 people a week, and demand grows during the summer.

"Hunger does not discriminate. It doesn't take a break, it doesn't take a summer vacation," CEO of the RGV Food Bank Libby Ann Saenz said. "Food insecurity is something that we work towards eliminating, and it takes a community, trying to spread that awareness, and everyone helping."

Online donations will also be accepted at mrsbairds.com.