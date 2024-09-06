New campus providing college credit for Edinburg CISD students

A new campus has a university environment with lecture halls, labs and offices where Edinburg CISD students can meet with UTRGV professors after class.

Students at the new UTRGV Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School won't have to pay a dime for their college courses.

At the campus, students will spend their first two years taking high school classes with Edinburg CISD teachers, and then will spend the remaining two years transitioning to college courses with UTRGV professors.

“Once they graduate from here, they just need like a couple of years more so they can graduate with the bachelor's, and then if they just continue, they continue with the master's and doctoral,” UTRGV Edinburg CISD Collegiate High School Principal Marisol Abrego said.

Before the school opened, Edinburg CISD students would have to travel from the high school they were enrolled at to UTRGV's Edinburg campus.

“As soon as they were done with the classes, we had to bring our kids back, so, they lacked that opportunity to have that communication with the professors,” Abrego said.

UTRGV professors will be teaching at the new high school, which offers education, engineering, computer science and health professions programs students can choose from.

Once they graduate, the students will be admitted to UTRGV.

