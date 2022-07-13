New plaque honors two officers killed on duty in 2020

It's been two years since two McAllen police officers were shot and killed on the job while they responded to a domestic disturbance.

The badges of officers Edelmrio Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. lie in the walls of a monument as a permanent reminder of their service to the community.

"On July 11, 2020 they were taken from us, but their spirit of duty, their spirit of service, their spirit of dedication to this community, remains in this community," McAllen Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

On this day, two years ago, the city of McAllen lost two policeman.

"He loved, he loved his job, he would always—he was always doing so much for the community," widow of officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. Brenda Garza said.

A year ago their shields were placed in the walls of the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.

