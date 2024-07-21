New State Policy: Car Owners Selling Salvaged Vehicles Must Apply for Appropriate Title

MISSION – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is changing its policy for car owners who are selling salvaged vehicles.

It’s a new effort to create an organized paper trail for salvaged car parts and vehicles.

The policy states licensed salvage vehicle dealers must apply for an appropriate Texas title prior to transferring the title to a salvaged or non-repairable vehicle.

A local auto dealership manager says he’s seen customers who are interested in trading their cars in for a different one, but usually they find out the car they own is a salvaged car.

