Parents Concerned about Explaining Auto-Ped Crash to Children

LA JOYA – An auto-pedestrian accident is bringing attention to parents and students at a local school.

A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a driver as she was walking to her school bus.

The mother of the girl’s classmate tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she’s now deciding on how to talk with her daughter about the accident.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with a doctor who has more than 40 years of experience counseling children through difficult situations.

“It's important that the child talks about it so that the healing process starts,” explains Dr. Yolanda Hill.

Watch the video above for the full story.