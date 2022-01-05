Pharr business owners speak out after massive fire at Matt's Building Materials

The owners of a Pharr business are speaking out after their establishment caught fire on New Year's Day.

More than 100 first responders from 15 agencies across the Valley worked to extinguish the flames that consumed Matt's Building Materials in Pharr on Saturday.

Fire officials say it took crews nearly 15 hours to put out the flames; it was fully contained at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Isaac Smith, co-owner of Matt's Building Materials, says most of the damage was to the store, but some areas of the property were left intact.

"We have our yard where we operate all our lumber, plywood sales. Siding-- that was still salvageable-- and we have a lot of vehicles that were salvageable," Smith said.

The owners say their employees will have jobs to return to on Monday, saying they're planning to pick up the pieces and move forward.

"We just got to get back at it and get back to what we do and continue to serve the community, continue to provide building materials, good products," Smith said. "Build positive relationships with people around us and that's what we've been doing for the last 50 years and that's what we're going to continue to do."

According to authorities, no one was injured in the fire and no nearby homes or businesses were damaged.

