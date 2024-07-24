Pharr City Employees Treated After Bee Attack
PHARR - Six employees with the city of Pharr are currently being treated after a bee attack.
The city workers were mowing the grass at the Guadalupe Cemetery near Bell Ave. when they disrupted a bee hive.
All of the workers ran down the street to get away. They were later sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Pharr Public Works Department arrived and destroyed the hive. A city spokesperson said they are trained to get rid of bee hives.
The spokesperson said the injuries will be covered by city insurance.
The public works crew will continue to monitor the area in case any more bees return.
