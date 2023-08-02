Pharr family displaced after fire destroys their home

Enrique Gutierrez recalled being woken up by his screaming wife early Wednesday morning.

His living room ceiling was on fire, Gutierrez said.

Within five minutes, the Pharr Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, but his home suffered a lot of damage.

“They made a lot of mess inside the house,” Gutierrez said. “My brother and my sons came to help me clean the house.”

Gutierrez said firefighters told him the fire appeared to be electrical, so he hired an electrician, who claimed they found a firework inside his AC vent.

According to Gutierrez says his family didn't pop any fireworks for 4th of July.

The Pharr Fire Department said the cause of the fire was undetermined, and they aren't able to rule out electrical or fireworks as the cause.

Gutierrez said he and his wife are staying with their son in Monte Cristo until repairs are made.

“We can't stay here in the house because we have no electricity,” Gutierrez said, adding that he and his family will have to do what they can to restore what’s left of their home. “From my own pocket I have to pay.”