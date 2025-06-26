Pharr parents charged in death of 2-month-old child

**This article has been updated throughout

Two parents have been charged in connection with the death of their two-month-old child, according to a city of Pharr spokesperson.

Miguel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Ramirez were arraigned in connection with a death investigation that began on June 22. They were both arraigned Monday night.

The spokesperson confirmed the death investigation involved the child.

RELATED STORY: Death investigation underway following wellness check in Pharr

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

Ortiz is facing multiple charges including capital murder of a person under 10-years-old, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $5,026,000.

Ramirez was charged with capital murder of a person under 10-years-old, and her bond was set at $3 million.