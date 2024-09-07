Police: Mission High School student arrested after making bomb threat

A 17-year-old student at Mission High School was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a bomb threat inside his classroom, according to the Mission Police Department.

The unidentified teen made the threat Thursday at around noon and was later arrested on a felony charge of false alarm and report, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores.

The teen will be arraigned Friday and be charged as an adult, Flores added.

In a statement, Mission CISD said all students were safe following the incident.

Read the full statement below:

"At Mission Consolidated Independent School District, campus safety is our top priority, and we take all concerns seriously.

This afternoon, Mission High School was informed of a potential safety concern. As a precaution, the school briefly entered a hold mode at 12:15 p.m.

Following a thorough investigation, the Mission Police Department confirmed that the situation was safe at 12:48 p.m., and normal activities resumed shortly thereafter.

Please be assured that all students are safe, and no injuries have been reported. We strongly advise parents to emphasize to their children that any threats or concerns are addressed with the highest level of seriousness and urgency.

Mission CISD extends our gratitude to our local law enforcement partners for their swift response and support.

Please reach out to the Mission Police Department for further details."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.