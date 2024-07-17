Port Mansfield residents go fishing after Tropical Storm Beryl passed by

People in Port Mansfield went back fishing after Tropical Storm Beryl passed by.

Port Mansfield got some bands of heavy rain, just like the coastal counties did.

Tides were about a foot higher along the coast, but Port Mansfield has a good sea wall, so that change had no noticeable impact.

Rains and wind did pick up at times, but being an overcast day, the temperatures dropped. Some people decided it would be a good day for fishing.

Harlingen resident Mario Perez decided to head out around noon Sunday.

"I was expecting to stay home. I was expecting a lot more rain," Perez said. "We just had waters prepped, food prepped. We did have propane tanks ready for the storm, but nothing came by. Just decided to come out here and go fishing and see how the weather was going to be, and it turned out pretty nice."

Despite people going fishing, no boats left the harbor, with fisherman taking advantage of the pier instead.