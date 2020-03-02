precious hernandez wrestling state
Related Story
WESLACO - Precious Hernandez making her way back to the valley as a State Champion.
The Senior pinning her opponent in under two minutes to claim the gold in the 5A 215lb weight class.
Congratulations Precious!
News
WESLACO - Precious Hernandez making her way back to the valley as a State Champion. The Senior pinning her... More >>
News Video
-
Expert explains factors leading up to explosion at SpaceX site
-
Expert spotlights food poverty in the Valley
-
Before you go: What Valley residents need to know ahead of voting
-
Mission conducts firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
17-year-old accused in Donna murder out on bond