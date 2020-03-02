x

precious hernandez wrestling state

Related Story

WESLACO - Precious Hernandez making her way back to the valley as a State Champion.

The Senior pinning her opponent in under two minutes to claim the gold in the 5A 215lb weight class.

Congratulations Precious!

News
Donna's Precious Hernandez Clinches State Title
Donna's Precious Hernandez Clinches State Title
WESLACO - Precious Hernandez making her way back to the valley as a State Champion. The Senior pinning her... More >>
1 week ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 9:03:00 PM CST February 23, 2020
Radar
7 Days