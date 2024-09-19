Prescription Health: Proven ways to live longer and healthier

A new study out of Tulane University found taking at least 50 steps up the stairs each day could slash your risk of heart disease by 20%.

“You don't need to go to the gym, you can do this every day,” Dr. Lu Qi, director of the obesity research center at Tulane University, said.

A study analyzing almost a half million people also found that those who switched from soda and processed meats to whole grains, nuts, fruits, veggies and fish added an extra 10 years on average to their life.

Salt intake has been linked to a higher risk of developing type two diabetes, so Qi advises people to skip the salt.

“Adding salt to food is a variable behavior, it is an eating behavior,” Qi said.

Researchers believe salt encourages people to eat larger portions, increasing their risks of obesity and inflammation.

Managing your stress will reduce your risk of early death by 22%. Ways to combat stress include keeping a daily routine, limiting screen time, staying connected with others and getting a good night's sleep.

That means seven to nine hours of sleep without interruption.

